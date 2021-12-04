Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Edwards AFB schools reopen for in-person learning

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Harley Huntington 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    School bells rang and students clamored into their classrooms for the first time in about a year when schools reopened for in-person learning at Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 12. (Air Force video by Harley Huntington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 20:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791148
    VIRIN: 210412-F-CC248-1001
    Filename: DOD_108288536
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards AFB schools reopen for in-person learning, by Harley Huntington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Edwards AFB schools reopen for in-person learning

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    412th Test Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT