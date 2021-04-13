Sailors aboard Tripoli volunteered to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the continuation of the first phase of the U.S. Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccination plan. Tripoli is homeported in San Diego.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2021 10:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|791141
|VIRIN:
|210413-N-OP825-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108288498
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine, by SN erica higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
