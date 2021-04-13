Evaluations Podcast - Episode 1 - 301 FW

Master Sgt. Renee McLain shares guidance and tips when it comes to properly filling out Airmen Enlisted and Officer Performance Reports in this podcast. Properly filled out EPRs/OPRs improve process and increase efficiency in helping supervisors highlight their Airmen.
