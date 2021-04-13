Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Evaluations Podcast - Episode 1 - 301 FW

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman 

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Renee McLain shares guidance and tips when it comes to properly filling out Airmen Enlisted and Officer Performance Reports in this podcast. Properly filled out EPRs/OPRs improve process and increase efficiency in helping supervisors highlight their Airmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 19:54
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 791139
    VIRIN: 210413-F-RJ363-005
    Filename: DOD_108288496
    Length: 00:11:49
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evaluations Podcast - Episode 1 - 301 FW, by MSgt Jeremy Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    evaluation

    OPR

    EPR

    TAGS

    performance
    Air Force Reserve
    evaluation
    OPR
    EPR
    ReserveReform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT