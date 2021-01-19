Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lee 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Sailors aboard Tripoli volunteered to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the continuation of the first phase of the U.S. Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccination plan. Tripoli is homeported in San Diego.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791136
    VIRIN: 210421-N-LY160-1001
    Filename: DOD_108288468
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Vaccine
    Tripoli
    LHA 7
    COVID

