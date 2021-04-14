Members of the 176TH Wing travel to King Salmon Air Base, Alaska to participate in Exercise ARCTIC ACE. Multiple AFSCs participated in this exercise, from mission support functions like security forces, services, aerial port, logistics, supply, fuels and finance. To air operations comprised of intelligence and maintenance personnel, and rescue and strategic airlift crews. This exercise demonstrated the wing's ability to establish base operations in a short time while helping to define multi-capable airman across several AFSCs.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 19:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791132
|VIRIN:
|210414-F-SV928-666
|PIN:
|3
|Filename:
|DOD_108288443
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|KING SALMON AIR FORCE STATION, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 176th Wing Participates in Exercise Arctic Ace at King Salmon Air Station, Alaska., by SrA Kelly Willett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
