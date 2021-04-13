Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wing Occupational Safety Inspections

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Erin Zimpfer 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Wing occupational safety manager inspects C-17 fuels maintenance on flight line.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 16:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791110
    VIRIN: 210413-F-JQ522-597
    Filename: DOD_108288179
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing Occupational Safety Inspections, by A1C Erin Zimpfer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inspection
    Safety
    445AW
    3N0X6
    445 Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT