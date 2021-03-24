LtCol Brandon Newell, the director of NavalX SoCal Tech Bridge, and Taylor Williams, the mission operations engineer with Anduril, explain the capabilities of the Modular Ghost Drone during a demonstration on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California, March 24, 2021. The drone is part of the collaboration between MCAS Miramar and SoCal Tech Bridge, which enables the station to utilize the artificial-intelligence-enabled, autonomous technology to further strengthen the base’s security and force protection capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 18:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791108
|VIRIN:
|210324-M-BG169-297
|Filename:
|DOD_108288139
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Anduril Drone, by Cpl Raynaldo Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT