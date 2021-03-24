Anduril Drone

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Video by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    LtCol Brandon Newell, the director of NavalX SoCal Tech Bridge, and Taylor Williams, the mission operations engineer with Anduril, explain the capabilities of the Modular Ghost Drone during a demonstration on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California, March 24, 2021. The drone is part of the collaboration between MCAS Miramar and SoCal Tech Bridge, which enables the station to utilize the artificial-intelligence-enabled, autonomous technology to further strengthen the base’s security and force protection capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: US

