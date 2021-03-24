Anduril Drone

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



LtCol Brandon Newell, the director of NavalX SoCal Tech Bridge, and Taylor Williams, the mission operations engineer with Anduril, explain the capabilities of the Modular Ghost Drone during a demonstration on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California, March 24, 2021. The drone is part of the collaboration between MCAS Miramar and SoCal Tech Bridge, which enables the station to utilize the artificial-intelligence-enabled, autonomous technology to further strengthen the base’s security and force protection capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos)