Women from the 437th Airlift Wing and the 315th Airlift Wing located at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., in conjunction with women from the Army 82nd Airborne Division located at Pope Army Airfield, N.C., celebrated Women's History Month with an all-female flight and airdrop, April 13, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Pye) [With lower thirds]
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 14:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791091
|VIRIN:
|210413-F-HN110-5002
|Filename:
|DOD_108287826
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 437th AW all-female flight crew airdrop female paratroopers, by SSgt Rachel Pye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
