    437th AW all-female flight crew airdrop female paratroopers

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Pye 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Women from the 437th Airlift Wing and the 315th Airlift Wing located at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., in conjunction with women from the Army 82nd Airborne Division located at Pope Army Airfield, N.C., celebrated Women's History Month with an all-female flight and airdrop, April 13, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Pye) [With lower thirds]

    TAGS

    Airdrop
    437th Airlift Wing
    women
    paratrooper
    Airborne
    all-female flight

