    176th Wing Participates in Exercise Arctic Ace at King Salmon Air Base, Alaska.

    KING SALMON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kelly Willett 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Members of the 176TH Wing travel to King Salmon Air Base, Alaska to participate in Exercise ARCTIC ACE. Multiple AFSCs participated in this exercise, from mission support functions like security forces, services, aerial port, logistics, supply, fuels and finance. To air operations comprised of intelligence and maintenance personnel, and rescue and strategic airlift crews pilots. This exercise demonstrated the wing's ability to establish base operations in a short time while helping to define multi-capable airman across several AFSCs.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: KING SALMON, AK, US 

    Air National Guard
    ACE
    Alaska National Guard
    176th Wing
    Arctic Ace
    Agile Combat Employment

