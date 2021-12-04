176th Wing Participates in Exercise Arctic Ace at King Salmon Air Base, Alaska.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791085" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 176TH Wing travel to King Salmon Air Base, Alaska to participate in Exercise ARCTIC ACE. Multiple AFSCs participated in this exercise, from mission support functions like security forces, services, aerial port, logistics, supply, fuels and finance. To air operations comprised of intelligence and maintenance personnel, and rescue and strategic airlift crews pilots. This exercise demonstrated the wing's ability to establish base operations in a short time while helping to define multi-capable airman across several AFSCs.