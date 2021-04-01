Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swedish Home Guard Trains With U.S. Army Green Berets

    SWEDEN

    01.04.2021

    Video by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Soldiers from the Swedish Home Guard and U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) to enhance interoperability and readiness. The Home Guard is part of the Swedish Armed Forces and comprises nearly half of the Swedish Armed Forces' body of personnel. The Home Guard units are modern combat units with a main responsibility to protect, guard and monitor Swedish territory and also provide support to society in times of crisis.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 13:31
    TAGS

    Sweden
    Special Forces
    Army
    Green Beret
    Home Guard

