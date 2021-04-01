Swedish Home Guard Trains With U.S. Army Green Berets

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the Swedish Home Guard and U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) to enhance interoperability and readiness. The Home Guard is part of the Swedish Armed Forces and comprises nearly half of the Swedish Armed Forces' body of personnel. The Home Guard units are modern combat units with a main responsibility to protect, guard and monitor Swedish territory and also provide support to society in times of crisis.