    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines with Company B, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, conduct a supported company attack at Range 400 while participating in Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 12, 2021. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 13:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791070
    VIRIN: 210412-M-YI614-1001
    Filename: DOD_108287592
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Understanding the Bigger Picture, by LCpl Gustavo Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Riflemen MCAGCC ITX Marines

