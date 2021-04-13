video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Women from the 437th Airlift Wing and the 315th Airlift Wing located at Joint Base Charleston, SC, in conjunction with women from the Army 82nd Airborne Division located at Pope Army Airfield, NC, celebrated Women's History Month with an all-female flight and airdrop, April 13, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Pye)