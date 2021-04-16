U.S. Flag Raised Over New WWI Memorial in Inaugural Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791059" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The World War I Centennial Commission will celebrate the inaugural raising of the U.S. flag over the newly constructed WWI memorial site in Washington, April 16, 2021. The First Colors Ceremony is a live broadcast event that will take place in what was formerly known as Pershing Park, now home to the new memorial. There will be several guest appearances from notable participants from locations across the country, complemented by an entertainment program.

