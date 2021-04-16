Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Flag Raised Over New WWI Memorial in Inaugural Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The World War I Centennial Commission will celebrate the inaugural raising of the U.S. flag over the newly constructed WWI memorial site in Washington, April 16, 2021. The First Colors Ceremony is a live broadcast event that will take place in what was formerly known as Pershing Park, now home to the new memorial. There will be several guest appearances from notable participants from locations across the country, complemented by an entertainment program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 12:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 791059
    Filename: DOD_108287390
    Length: 01:20:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Flag Raised Over New WWI Memorial in Inaugural Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT