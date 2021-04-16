U.S. Flag Raised Over New WWI Memorial in Inaugural Ceremony

The World War I Centennial Commission will celebrate the inaugural raising of the U.S. flag over the newly constructed WWI memorial site in Washington, April 16, 2021. The First Colors Ceremony is a live broadcast event that will take place in what was formerly known as Pershing Park, now home to the new memorial. There will be several guest appearances from notable participants from locations across the country, complemented by an entertainment program.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 12:47
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|791059
|Filename:
|DOD_108287390
|Length:
|01:20:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
