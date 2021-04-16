Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HRNM Chief Petty Officer Profiles: Oscar Schmidt

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    This video is part of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum's Chief Petty Officer Profile Series. During World War I, Chief Oscar Schmidt rescued sailors trapped aboard a burning submarine chaser, SC-219. For his actions, Schmidt received the Medal of Honor. Learn about Schmidt in this short profile. The video is narrated by Museum Educator, Zach Smyers. (US Navy Video by Donald Darcy/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 11:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 791058
    VIRIN: 210416-N-TG517-002
    Filename: DOD_108287358
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HRNM Chief Petty Officer Profiles: Oscar Schmidt, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief Petty Officer
    Navy History
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT