HRNM Chief Petty Officer Profiles: Oscar Schmidt

This video is part of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum's Chief Petty Officer Profile Series. During World War I, Chief Oscar Schmidt rescued sailors trapped aboard a burning submarine chaser, SC-219. For his actions, Schmidt received the Medal of Honor. Learn about Schmidt in this short profile. The video is narrated by Museum Educator, Zach Smyers. (US Navy Video by Donald Darcy/Released).