Arizona Army National Guard soldiers organized boxes of groceries to be distributed to local citizens at a food bank in Phoenix, April 15, 2021. The Arizona Guard has responded domestically in such emergencies as airport security after 9/11, Monument Fire in 2011, Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and the Havasupai Floods in 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 11:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791052
|VIRIN:
|210408-Z-CC902-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108287315
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG supports food banks in local communities, by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
