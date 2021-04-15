Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AZNG supports food banks in local communities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona Army National Guard soldiers organized boxes of groceries to be distributed to local citizens at a food bank in Phoenix, April 15, 2021. The Arizona Guard has responded domestically in such emergencies as airport security after 9/11, Monument Fire in 2011, Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and the Havasupai Floods in 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 11:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791052
    VIRIN: 210408-Z-CC902-001
    Filename: DOD_108287315
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG supports food banks in local communities, by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    Soldiers
    Phoenix
    food bank
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT