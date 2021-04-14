video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Montelongo Talks About Helping His Hometown of Pueblo, Colorado at the Community Vaccination Site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. Department of Defense partners assist in vaccinating Colorado residents at the Pueblo Community Vaccination Site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. The site is a federally supported pilot vaccination site and is staffed by FEMA and Department of Defense assets, including an Army medical team. Minh Phan/FEMA.