Staff Sgt. Montelongo Talks About Helping His Hometown of Pueblo, Colorado at the Community Vaccination Site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. Department of Defense partners assist in vaccinating Colorado residents at the Pueblo Community Vaccination Site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. The site is a federally supported pilot vaccination site and is staffed by FEMA and Department of Defense assets, including an Army medical team. Minh Phan/FEMA.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 10:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791045
|VIRIN:
|210414-O-RI500-074
|Filename:
|DOD_108287215
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|PUEBLO, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
