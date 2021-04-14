Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Staff Sgt. Montelongo Talks About Helping His Hometown of Pueblo, Colorado at the Community Vaccination Site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Minh Phan 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    Staff Sgt. Montelongo Talks About Helping His Hometown of Pueblo, Colorado at the Community Vaccination Site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. Department of Defense partners assist in vaccinating Colorado residents at the Pueblo Community Vaccination Site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. The site is a federally supported pilot vaccination site and is staffed by FEMA and Department of Defense assets, including an Army medical team. Minh Phan/FEMA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 10:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791045
    VIRIN: 210414-O-RI500-074
    Filename: DOD_108287215
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: PUEBLO, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Montelongo Talks About Helping His Hometown of Pueblo, Colorado at the Community Vaccination Site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, by Minh Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Pandemic
    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    Colorado
    Pueblo
    FEMA Region 8
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Community Vaccination Site
    Pueblo Community Vaccination Site
    Montelongo
    Minh Phan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT