    727 AMS Innovation video idea "Blue Presents Black"

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.13.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Presenting a project in regards to Diversity and Inclusion called "Blue Presents Black".

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 08:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 791021
    VIRIN: 210414-F-ZZ000-1034
    Filename: DOD_108286892
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: SFK, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 727 AMS Innovation video idea "Blue Presents Black", by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    innovation
    727 AMS

