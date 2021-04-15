Brig. Gen. Justin Swanson, deputy commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Keith Gwin, senior enlisted advisor, 310th Sustainment Command, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, hosted a transfer of authority ceremony between the outgoing 1108th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group and the incoming 1100th TASMG at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Apr. 15, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig, 1st TSC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 08:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791019
|VIRIN:
|210415-A-XQ797-065
|Filename:
|DOD_108286790
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Transfer of Authority 1108th TASMG and 1100th TASMG, by SFC Noel Gerig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
