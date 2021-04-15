Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transfer of Authority 1108th TASMG and 1100th TASMG

    KUWAIT

    04.15.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. Justin Swanson, deputy commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Keith Gwin, senior enlisted advisor, 310th Sustainment Command, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, hosted a transfer of authority ceremony between the outgoing 1108th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group and the incoming 1100th TASMG at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Apr. 15, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig, 1st TSC Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 08:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791019
    VIRIN: 210415-A-XQ797-065
    Filename: DOD_108286790
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: KW

