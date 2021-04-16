Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAMMDA Holocaust Observance Presentation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DETRICK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Ashley Force 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Join USAMMDA as we acknowledge, preserve and honor the many victims of the
    Holocaust. We welcome guest speaker Dr. Charles Ota Heller, award-winning
    author of four books including his memoire, Prague: My Long Journey Home
    (2011).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 01:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791007
    VIRIN: 210416-O-IH391-568
    Filename: DOD_108286492
    Length: 00:51:14
    Location: FORT DETRICK, NJ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMMDA Holocaust Observance Presentation, by Ashley Force, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army
    Holocaust Observance
    Army Futures Command
    USAMRDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT