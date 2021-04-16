Join USAMMDA as we acknowledge, preserve and honor the many victims of the
Holocaust. We welcome guest speaker Dr. Charles Ota Heller, award-winning
author of four books including his memoire, Prague: My Long Journey Home
(2011).
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 01:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791007
|VIRIN:
|210416-O-IH391-568
|Filename:
|DOD_108286492
|Length:
|00:51:14
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAMMDA Holocaust Observance Presentation, by Ashley Force, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT