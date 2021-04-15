U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew French, 125th Fighter Wing commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Angella Beckom, provide wing updates to include upcoming DEOCS climate survey, plans for extremism stand-down training, upcoming mobilizations and other Air Force news.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 22:15
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|791004
|VIRIN:
|210415-Z-XV261-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108286361
|Length:
|00:06:17
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
This work, Thunder Flash April 2021, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
