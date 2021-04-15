Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Thunder Flash April 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew French, 125th Fighter Wing commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Angella Beckom, provide wing updates to include upcoming DEOCS climate survey, plans for extremism stand-down training, upcoming mobilizations and other Air Force news.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 22:15
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 791004
    VIRIN: 210415-Z-XV261-1002
    Filename: DOD_108286361
    Length: 00:06:17
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder Flash April 2021, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    ANG
    Florida Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT