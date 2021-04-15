Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Armed Services Committee Hears Testimony on Roles of Inspectors General in Services, DOD Part 2

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The House Armed Services Committee holds a hearing on the role of the inspectors general, including how the IGs of the Defense Department and the services work together. Testifying are: Gordon S. Heddell, former DOD IG; Mandy Smithberger, director of the Center for Defense Information Project on Government Oversight; Sean O’Donnell, acting DOD IG; and the IGs from each of the services, April 15, 2021. Part 2

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
