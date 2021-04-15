House Armed Services Committee Hears Testimony on Roles of Inspectors General in Services, DOD Part 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The House Armed Services Committee holds a hearing on the role of the inspectors general, including how the IGs of the Defense Department and the services work together. Testifying are: Gordon S. Heddell, former DOD IG; Mandy Smithberger, director of the Center for Defense Information Project on Government Oversight; Sean O’Donnell, acting DOD IG; and the IGs from each of the services, April 15, 2021. Part 2

