2021 I-WEPTAC

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference, known as I-WEPTAC, was established in early 2017 to drive innovation in the combat support arena. I-WEPTAC examines fundamental installation and mission support challenges to identify deficiencies, shortfalls and developmental gaps that limit the Air Force's and Space Force’s ability to execute and operate efficiently. I-WEPTAC is charged with developing executable courses of action and recommending solutions while providing valuable information to senior leaders. Subsequently, these studies serve to enhance the agility and lethality of Air Force and Space Force combat support operations worldwide.

The 2021 topics are:

- Right Size the Foundation: Optimize I&MS for the Air Force We Need

- Strategic Mission Dependency Index (MDI) for Targeted National Defense Strategy Investment

- Supply Chain Vulnerabilities in the Future “Way We Fight”

- Institutionalize Readiness as a Foundational Competency to Develop Mission-Ready Airmen