Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on the American Rescue Plan’s Investment in Child Care.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 16:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|790952
|Filename:
|DOD_108285645
|Length:
|00:16:24
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks on the American Rescue Plan’s Investment in Child Care, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT