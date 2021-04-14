Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready Warriors (Episode 6) - MSgt Bryan McNeal

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Miller 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    This is the sixth of eight episodes featuring Little Rock Air Force Base's Ready Warriors series. The 8-part video series highlights what Little Rock AFB Airmen do in their personal time in order to recharge and refuel to be better versions of themselves and mission-ready Airmen. Episode six features Master Sgt. Bryan McNeal, 19th Communications Squadron.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 16:04
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 790942
    VIRIN: 210414-F-KQ249-771
    Filename: DOD_108285548
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready Warriors (Episode 6) - MSgt Bryan McNeal, by A1C Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    19th AW
    LRAFB
    Ready Warriors

