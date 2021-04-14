Ready Warriors (Episode 6) - MSgt Bryan McNeal

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is the sixth of eight episodes featuring Little Rock Air Force Base's Ready Warriors series. The 8-part video series highlights what Little Rock AFB Airmen do in their personal time in order to recharge and refuel to be better versions of themselves and mission-ready Airmen. Episode six features Master Sgt. Bryan McNeal, 19th Communications Squadron.