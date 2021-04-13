As part of an effort to maximize Mobility Air Forces and Combat Air Forces integration as well as enhance agile combat employment capabilities in the Indo-Pacific theater, a contingent of Airmen from the 19th Airlift Wing participated in an off-station training exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 29 – April 7.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 14:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790925
|VIRIN:
|210413-F-XY725-676
|Filename:
|DOD_108285429
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobility Airmen exercise ACE, joint force integration in Indo-Pacific, by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
