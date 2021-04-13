Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mobility Airmen exercise ACE, joint force integration in Indo-Pacific

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    As part of an effort to maximize Mobility Air Forces and Combat Air Forces integration as well as enhance agile combat employment capabilities in the Indo-Pacific theater, a contingent of Airmen from the 19th Airlift Wing participated in an off-station training exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 29 – April 7.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 14:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790925
    VIRIN: 210413-F-XY725-676
    Filename: DOD_108285429
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobility Airmen exercise ACE, joint force integration in Indo-Pacific, by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    F-22
    C-130J
    AMC
    19th Airlift Wing
    LRAFB
    Indo-Pacific
    Hickham

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT