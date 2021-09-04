A collection of video imagery showing Undersecretary of the Navy James Geurts visiting the 2021 Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) at Camp Lejeune, NC on April 9, 2021.
Video by NIWC Atlantic Videographer, Chelsie Taddonio.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 14:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790923
|VIRIN:
|210409-N-BJ011-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108285363
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UNSECNAV James Geurts Visits ANTX 2021, by Chelsie Taddonio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT