Airmen from Minot Air Force base discuss their experiences with Minot Air Force Base on April 15, 2021, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Minot Air Force base is home to the 5th Bomb Wing and the 91st Missile Wing as well as two-thirds of the United States' nuclear triad. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Michael Kantack)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 14:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790919
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-KB506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108285323
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Only The Best Come North, by SSgt Michael Kantack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT