Only the best come north

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/790919" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from Minot Air Force base discuss their experiences with Minot Air Force Base on April 15, 2021, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Minot Air Force base is home to the 5th Bomb Wing and the 91st Missile Wing as well as two-thirds of the United States' nuclear triad. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Michael Kantack)