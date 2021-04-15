Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Only The Best Come North

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Kantack 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from Minot Air Force base discuss their experiences with Minot Air Force Base on April 15, 2021, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Minot Air Force base is home to the 5th Bomb Wing and the 91st Missile Wing as well as two-thirds of the United States' nuclear triad. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Michael Kantack)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Only The Best Come North, by SSgt Michael Kantack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    5th BW
    91st MW
    Team Minot
    Only the best come north

