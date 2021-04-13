Joint Base Charleston and Joint Base Lewis-McChord teamed up with the 82nd Airborne Division for an all-female airdrop flight.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 15:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790916
|VIRIN:
|210413-F-OC236-400
|Filename:
|DOD_108285291
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
