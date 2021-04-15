CSAF Action Order A: Airmen

Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Charles Q. Brown, Jr. and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Joanne Bass speak on the Air Force's new initiative, Accelerate Change or Lose. As part of the effort, General Brown released his Action Orders to Accelerate Change Across the Air Force. The Orders fall under four areas- A: Airmen; B: Bureaucracy; C: Competition; D: Design. In this video we look at Action Order A: Airmen. It describes a people-first approach. This means identifying attributes of Airmen the Air Force needs and reviewing personnel and talent management systems to meet the identified needs.
