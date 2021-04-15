CSAF Action Order A: Airmen

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Charles Q. Brown, Jr. and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Joanne Bass speak on the Air Force's new initiative, Accelerate Change or Lose. As part of the effort, General Brown released his Action Orders to Accelerate Change Across the Air Force. The Orders fall under four areas- A: Airmen; B: Bureaucracy; C: Competition; D: Design. In this video we look at Action Order A: Airmen. It describes a people-first approach. This means identifying attributes of Airmen the Air Force needs and reviewing personnel and talent management systems to meet the identified needs.