    CSAF Action Order A: Airmen

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Charles Q. Brown, Jr. and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Joanne Bass speak on the Air Force's new initiative, Accelerate Change or Lose. As part of the effort, General Brown released his Action Orders to Accelerate Change Across the Air Force. The Orders fall under four areas- A: Airmen; B: Bureaucracy; C: Competition; D: Design. In this video we look at Action Order A: Airmen. It describes a people-first approach. This means identifying attributes of Airmen the Air Force needs and reviewing personnel and talent management systems to meet the identified needs.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790907
    VIRIN: 210218-F-BL404-0001
    Filename: DOD_108285238
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Accelerate Change or Lose
    ACOL

