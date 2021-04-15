Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Racial Disparity Review - Women, Peace and Security Symposium, and Dynamic Force Employment

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights the second Inspector General Independent Disparity Review into gender and ethnicity, focusing on culturally diverse groups; the first Women, Peace and Security Symposium in the Indo-Pacific region; and Airmen from Hawaii go to Japan to work with U.S. Marines and their Japanese counterparts during a Dynamic Force Employment operation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 13:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Air Force
    USAF
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

