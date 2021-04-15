Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NGB Chief Visit to Camp Blanding Joint Training Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BLANDING, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Pfc. Orion Oettel 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    NGB Chief Visit to Camp Blanding Joint Training Center

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 12:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790891
    VIRIN: 210415-A-ZJ709-584
    Filename: DOD_108285140
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NGB Chief Visit to Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, by PFC Orion Oettel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    FLNG
    Camp Blanding Joint Training Center
    CBJTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT