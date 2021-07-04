April is designated as Month of the Military Child to recognize military kids for their sacrifice, bravery, resilience and strength on the homefront. This 60 second spot is for AFN TV and social media.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 12:21
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|790887
|VIRIN:
|210407-F-GH555-291
|Filename:
|DOD_108285132
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wearing Dad's Uniform (Long), by SrA Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT