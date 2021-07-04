Wearing Dad's Uniform (Long)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



April is designated as Month of the Military Child to recognize military kids for their sacrifice, bravery, resilience and strength on the homefront. This 60 second spot is for AFN TV and social media.