    Fort Sill 911 Dispatch Center

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill now has it's own 911 Dispatch Center. The center was opened April 7 in an effort to better serve the Soldiers, families and Department of the Army civilians who live and work on Fort Sill when an emergency arises.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021
    FORT SILL, OK, US 

    911
    Fort Sill
    police
    dispatch
    firefighters
    emergency

