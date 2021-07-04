Fort Sill now has it's own 911 Dispatch Center. The center was opened April 7 in an effort to better serve the Soldiers, families and Department of the Army civilians who live and work on Fort Sill when an emergency arises.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 11:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790878
|VIRIN:
|210407-A-GO806-725
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108284973
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Sill 911 Dispatch Center, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT