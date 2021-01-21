Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines train with CLaWS, take down UAV mid-flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.21.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    Marines in Central Command train on the Compact Laser Weapon System (CLaWS), taking down an unmanned aerial vehicle mid-flight. The CLaWS provides Marine Corps forces with a dynamic defense against attack drones and is a crucial part of modern military security operations and force protection. (Video courtesy of the U.S. Marine Corps)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 10:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790860
    VIRIN: 210415-M-M0308-001
    Filename: DOD_108284808
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines train with CLaWS, take down UAV mid-flight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    UAV
    Drone
    CLaWS
    Counter UAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT