Marines train with CLaWS, take down UAV mid-flight

Marines in Central Command train on the Compact Laser Weapon System (CLaWS), taking down an unmanned aerial vehicle mid-flight. The CLaWS provides Marine Corps forces with a dynamic defense against attack drones and is a crucial part of modern military security operations and force protection. (Video courtesy of the U.S. Marine Corps)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 10:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790860
|VIRIN:
|210415-M-M0308-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108284808
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
