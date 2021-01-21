Marines train with CLaWS, take down UAV mid-flight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines in Central Command train on the Compact Laser Weapon System (CLaWS), taking down an unmanned aerial vehicle mid-flight. The CLaWS provides Marine Corps forces with a dynamic defense against attack drones and is a crucial part of modern military security operations and force protection. (Video courtesy of the U.S. Marine Corps)