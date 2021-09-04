Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDDAC Bavaria Best Warrior Competition

    BY, GERMANY

    04.09.2021

    Video by Spc. Javan Johnson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria competed in the MEDDAC Bavaria Best Medic Competition at the 7th Army Training Command Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April. 9, 2021. Competitors were tested for agility, mature judgement, collective team skills, physical fitness, warrior skills, land navigation and overall knowledge of medical, technical and tactical proficiencies through a series of hands-on tasks in a simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Javan Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 10:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790858
    VIRIN: 210409-A-LL671-0001
    Filename: DOD_108284785
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: BY, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDDAC Bavaria Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    BestMedicCompetition
    MEDDACBavaria

