    F-15 Friday/Shadow Day

    BRANDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.30.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A1C Kevaugn Kerr got to shadow one of the 48th Fighter Wings own Public Affairs Airman for a day. Towards the end of the day A1C Kerr was given the task to produce a short video to put on social media as part of his tasking for shadowing. This is the product that was produced.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 10:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790857
    VIRIN: 210330-F-EJ253-001
    Filename: DOD_108284779
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: BRANDON, GB 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15 Friday/Shadow Day, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

