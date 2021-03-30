A1C Kevaugn Kerr got to shadow one of the 48th Fighter Wings own Public Affairs Airman for a day. Towards the end of the day A1C Kerr was given the task to produce a short video to put on social media as part of his tasking for shadowing. This is the product that was produced.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 10:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790857
|VIRIN:
|210330-F-EJ253-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108284779
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|BRANDON, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-15 Friday/Shadow Day, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
