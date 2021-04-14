Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Operation 14 Apr. 2021 (B-Roll)

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.14.2021

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct airborne operation after exiting a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircrafts, at Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Apr. 14, 2021 under Covid-19 prevention conditions. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.  (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 09:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790854
    VIRIN: 210414-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_108284746
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne Operation 14 Apr. 2021 (B-Roll), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

