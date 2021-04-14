U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct airborne operation after exiting a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircrafts, at Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Apr. 14, 2021 under Covid-19 prevention conditions. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 09:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790854
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-DO858-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108284746
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Airborne Operation 14 Apr. 2021 (B-Roll), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT