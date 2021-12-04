Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside The Battle: Battle Tactics Phase 1

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gregory boyd and Capt. Sarah Rhodes

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    Melonie Mac, WhosChaos, Strange Rebel Gaming, and TheWarOwl, get a taste of the physical and mental battles Marines face every day. When the dust finally settles, these gamers will come to realize being a Marine is anything but a game. How will they be inspired by the grit and determination of Marines?

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 09:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790853
    VIRIN: 210412-M-DW556-0001
    Filename: DOD_108284727
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps
    MCRC
    Gamers
    Marine Corps Recruiting Command
    Influencers
    Battle Tactics
    weeklyvideos
    Inside the Battle

