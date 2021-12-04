Inside The Battle: Battle Tactics Phase 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Melonie Mac, WhosChaos, Strange Rebel Gaming, and TheWarOwl, get a taste of the physical and mental battles Marines face every day. When the dust finally settles, these gamers will come to realize being a Marine is anything but a game. How will they be inspired by the grit and determination of Marines?