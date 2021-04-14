Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New company commander discusses his plan to continued success for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Maj. James Lavelle, new company commander for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy, discusses his plans as the new commander April 14, 2021, during a change of command ceremony for the company at Fort McCoy, Wis. Lavelle takes command after serving with the 86th Training Division — a Fort McCoy tenant organization. Lavelle also previously worked at Fort McCoy as a plans officer with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 11:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790852
    VIRIN: 210414-A-OK556-275
    Filename: DOD_108284706
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Wisconsin
    training operations
    change of command
    Fort McCoy

