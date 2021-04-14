New company commander discusses his plan to continued success for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. James Lavelle, new company commander for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy, discusses his plans as the new commander April 14, 2021, during a change of command ceremony for the company at Fort McCoy, Wis. Lavelle takes command after serving with the 86th Training Division — a Fort McCoy tenant organization. Lavelle also previously worked at Fort McCoy as a plans officer with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)