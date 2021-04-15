210415-N-ZJ713-1001
NAPLES, Italy (April 15, 2021) An AFN In Focus production highlighting the Naples Elementary School students celebrating Purple-Up Day in honor of the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jake Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 08:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790841
|VIRIN:
|210415-N-ZJ713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108284563
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Purple-Up Day Naples, by PO2 Jacob Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT