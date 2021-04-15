Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Purple-Up Day Naples

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    04.15.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Stanley 

    AFN Naples

    210415-N-ZJ713-1001
    NAPLES, Italy (April 15, 2021) An AFN In Focus production highlighting the Naples Elementary School students celebrating Purple-Up Day in honor of the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jake Stanley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 08:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790841
    VIRIN: 210415-N-ZJ713-1001
    Filename: DOD_108284563
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Purple-Up Day Naples, by PO2 Jacob Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Naples
    Naples Elementary School
    Purple Up Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT