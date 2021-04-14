Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.14.2021

    Video by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Maj. Pat McGee and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Sebastian Rivas hover low and scan for targets in their AH-64 Apache to begin single-ship aerial gunnery tables on Apr. 14, 2021 at Grafenwöhr Training Area. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 06:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790823
    VIRIN: 210414-A-KM584-171
    PIN: 4
    Filename: DOD_108284458
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21, by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    ArmyTeam
    StrongerTogether
    Ready2Fight
    DefenderEurope
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT