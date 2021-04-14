Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21

Maj. Pat McGee and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Sebastian Rivas hover low and scan for targets in their AH-64 Apache to begin single-ship aerial gunnery tables on Apr. 14, 2021 at Grafenwöhr Training Area. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Robert Fellingham)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 06:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790823
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-KM584-171
|PIN:
|4
|Filename:
|DOD_108284458
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
