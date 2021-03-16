Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National Guard COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

    RIDGEFIELD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Members of the Washington National Guard administer the COVID-19 Vaccine at the Clark County Fairgrounds, in Ridgefield, Wash., March 16, 2021. The Ridgefield site is one of four mass vaccination locations in the Washington State being supported by members of the Army and Air National Guard. (National Guard video by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 21:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790776
    VIRIN: 210314-Z-CH590-0999
    Filename: DOD_108283916
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: RIDGEFIELD, WA, US 

    This work, Washington National Guard COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution, by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    COVID-19 Vaccine distribution

