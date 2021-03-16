Members of the Washington National Guard administer the COVID-19 Vaccine at the Clark County Fairgrounds, in Ridgefield, Wash., March 16, 2021. The Ridgefield site is one of four mass vaccination locations in the Washington State being supported by members of the Army and Air National Guard. (National Guard video by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 21:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790776
|VIRIN:
|210314-Z-CH590-0999
|Filename:
|DOD_108283916
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|RIDGEFIELD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution, by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT