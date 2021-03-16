Washington National Guard COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Washington National Guard administer the COVID-19 Vaccine at the Clark County Fairgrounds, in Ridgefield, Wash., March 16, 2021. The Ridgefield site is one of four mass vaccination locations in the Washington State being supported by members of the Army and Air National Guard. (National Guard video by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)