22nd Airlift Squadron transports the fifth SBIRS satellite to Cape Canaveral [lower-third included]

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/790773" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Story about the challenges and skills needed to transport a satellite across the country. The video features members of a C-5M Super Galaxy, from 22nd Airlift Squadron, out of Travis Air Force Base, working with members of Lockheed Martin, and the Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC), to load and secure the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO-5 Satellite inside the C-5M Super Galaxy, at Moffett Federal Airfield, Mountain View, Calif., the satellite is scheduled to launch later this year at Cape Canaveral, Fla., joining four other geosynchronous SBIRS, providing an increased capability to detect missile launches anywhere in the world to defend the United States.



TRT: 3-min 40-sec



Featuring: (In order of appearance)

1st Lt Kahleb Kelsey

Co-pilot, C-5M Super Galaxy

22nd Airlift Squadron

Hometown: Mariposa, Calif.



SrA Mathew Roth

Instructor Loadmaster, C-5M Super Galaxy

22nd Airlift Squadron

Hometown: Salem, Ore.