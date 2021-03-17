Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    22nd Airlift Squadron transports the fifth SBIRS satellite to Cape Canaveral [lower-third included]

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Video by Walter Talens 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    Story about the challenges and skills needed to transport a satellite across the country. The video features members of a C-5M Super Galaxy, from 22nd Airlift Squadron, out of Travis Air Force Base, working with members of Lockheed Martin, and the Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC), to load and secure the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO-5 Satellite inside the C-5M Super Galaxy, at Moffett Federal Airfield, Mountain View, Calif., the satellite is scheduled to launch later this year at Cape Canaveral, Fla., joining four other geosynchronous SBIRS, providing an increased capability to detect missile launches anywhere in the world to defend the United States.

    TRT: 3-min 40-sec

    Featuring: (In order of appearance)
    1st Lt Kahleb Kelsey
    Co-pilot, C-5M Super Galaxy
    22nd Airlift Squadron
    Hometown: Mariposa, Calif.

    SrA Mathew Roth
    Instructor Loadmaster, C-5M Super Galaxy
    22nd Airlift Squadron
    Hometown: Salem, Ore.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 21:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790773
    VIRIN: 210317-X-GT718-2009
    Filename: DOD_108283907
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US 
    Hometown: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Hometown: MARIPOSA, CA, US
    Hometown: SALEM, OR, US
    Hometown: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd Airlift Squadron transports the fifth SBIRS satellite to Cape Canaveral [lower-third included], by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-5M Super Galaxy
    National Defense
    SBIRS
    SMC
    Missile Warning
    GEO-5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT