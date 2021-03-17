Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: SBIRS GEO-5 loading into C-5M Super Galaxy for transport

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Video by Walter Talens 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    B-Roll footage of the container holding the SBIRS GEO-5 being loaded into the C-5M Super Galaxy. The satellite will be transported to Cape Canaveral, Fla., from Lockheed Martin facility in Mountain View, Calif., launching later this year. Joining four other geosynchronous SBIRS, providing an increased capability to detect missile launches anywhere in the world to defend the United States.

    [Note: Some portions of the video have been sped-up to show movement and save time.]

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 21:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790770
    VIRIN: 210317-X-GT718-2006
    Filename: DOD_108283886
    Length: 00:05:29
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Hometown: MOFFETT FIELD, CA, US
    Hometown: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US
    Hometown: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: SBIRS GEO-5 loading into C-5M Super Galaxy for transport, by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-5M Super Galaxy
    National Defense
    SBIRS
    SMC
    Missile Warning
    GEO-5

