B-Roll: SBIRS GEO-5 loading into C-5M Super Galaxy for transport

B-Roll footage of the container holding the SBIRS GEO-5 being loaded into the C-5M Super Galaxy. The satellite will be transported to Cape Canaveral, Fla., from Lockheed Martin facility in Mountain View, Calif., launching later this year. Joining four other geosynchronous SBIRS, providing an increased capability to detect missile launches anywhere in the world to defend the United States.



[Note: Some portions of the video have been sped-up to show movement and save time.]