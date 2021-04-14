U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship National Capital Region at MCB Quantico

U.S. Marines compete in the Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., April 14, 2021. Competitors executed the 3-gun course of fire, switching between pistol, rifle and shotgun. Shooters were selected for the championship during six regional matches earlier in the year. The championship runs until April 16 when awards are presented. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sean A. Potter)
