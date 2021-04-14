Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship National Capital Region at MCB Quantico

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sean Potter 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines compete in the Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., April 14, 2021. Competitors executed the 3-gun course of fire, switching between pistol, rifle and shotgun. Shooters were selected for the championship during six regional matches earlier in the year. The championship runs until April 16 when awards are presented. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sean A. Potter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 20:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790746
    VIRIN: 210414-M-TZ536-0001
    Filename: DOD_108283615
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship National Capital Region at MCB Quantico, by LCpl Sean Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marines
    Marksmanship
    Shooting Team
    MCBQ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT