    Pope Field Hosts First All-Female Air Drop

    NC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Knizekewich 

    43rd Air Mobility Operations Group Public Affairs

    Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division descend from a C-17 during Pope Army Airfield's first all-female air drop April 13, 2021. The mission involved two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, one from Joint Base Charleston and the other from Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The aircrew and jumpers were all comprised of female Airmen and Soldiers from four different installations.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 17:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: NC, US

    Pope AAF JB Charleston JB Lewis-McChord Fort Bragg

