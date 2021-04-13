Pope Field Hosts First All-Female Air Drop

Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division descend from a C-17 during Pope Army Airfield's first all-female air drop April 13, 2021. The mission involved two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, one from Joint Base Charleston and the other from Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The aircrew and jumpers were all comprised of female Airmen and Soldiers from four different installations.
|04.13.2021
|04.14.2021 17:14
|B-Roll
|790739
|210413-F-IT804-092
|1
|DOD_108283545
|00:03:36
|NC, US
|1
|1
