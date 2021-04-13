Pope Field Hosts First All-Female Air Drop

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division descend from a C-17 during Pope Army Airfield's first all-female air drop April 13, 2021. The mission involved two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, one from Joint Base Charleston and the other from Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The aircrew and jumpers were all comprised of female Airmen and Soldiers from four different installations.