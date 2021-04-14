Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Secretary of Defense Speaks at NATO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRUSSELS, BRU, BELGIUM

    04.14.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hold a joint press conference and answer questions from reporters in Brussels, April 14, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 17:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 790728
    Filename: DOD_108283511
    Length: 00:52:00
    Location: BRUSSELS, BRU, BE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Speaks at NATO, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT