Naval Special Warfare Insert Challenge

210226-N-XX000-10002 - CORONADO, Calif. – High-performance athletes participate in Naval Special Warfare’s (NSW) Insert Challenge at Naval Special Warfare Center (NSWCEN), Feb. 26. The NSW Insert Challenge offered a glimpse into the capabilities and cognitive, character and leadership traits that the Navy requires in the intrepid men and women who aspire to join the SEAL and SWCC teams. NSWCEN provides initial assessment and selection and subsequent advanced training to the Sailors who make up the Navy’s SEAL and Special Boat Teams. (U.S. Navy video)