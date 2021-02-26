Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Special Warfare Insert Challenge

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Special Warfare Center

    210226-N-XX000-10002 - CORONADO, Calif. – High-performance athletes participate in Naval Special Warfare's (NSW) Insert Challenge at Naval Special Warfare Center (NSWCEN), Feb. 26. The NSW Insert Challenge offered a glimpse into the capabilities and cognitive, character and leadership traits that the Navy requires in the intrepid men and women who aspire to join the SEAL and SWCC teams. NSWCEN provides initial assessment and selection and subsequent advanced training to the Sailors who make up the Navy's SEAL and Special Boat Teams. (U.S. Navy video)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 790726
    VIRIN: 210226-N-XX000-0002
    Filename: DOD_108283499
    Length: 00:05:46
    Location: CA, US

    TAGS

    SWCC
    SEAL
    NSW
    NSWCEN
    Insert Challenge

