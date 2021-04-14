Military Leaders Speak Before House Armed Services Committee, Part 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/790719" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Robert G. Salesses, performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and global security; Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller, U.S. Southern Command commander; and Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command commander, speak before the House Armed Services Committee about national security challenges and force posture in the Southcom and Northcom areas of operation and related policy, April 14, 2021.



Part 2 of 2.