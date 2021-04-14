Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Leaders Speak Before House Armed Services Committee, Part 2

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Robert G. Salesses, performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and global security; Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller, U.S. Southern Command commander; and Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command commander, speak before the House Armed Services Committee about national security challenges and force posture in the Southcom and Northcom areas of operation and related policy, April 14, 2021.

    Part 2 of 2.

