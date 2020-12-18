Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th LRS & 356th AMU conduct F-35 hot pit refueling

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing perform a hot pit refueling on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 13, 2021. Maintainers from the 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and fuel specialists from the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron worked together to deliver fuel to all fighter jets during Arctic Gold 21-2. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 15:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790717
    VIRIN: 210413-F-XX992-4001
    Filename: DOD_108283372
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    Hot pit refueling
    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    354th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    Arctic Gold 21-2

