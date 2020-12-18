U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing perform a hot pit refueling on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 13, 2021. Maintainers from the 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and fuel specialists from the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron worked together to deliver fuel to all fighter jets during Arctic Gold 21-2. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 15:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790717
|VIRIN:
|210413-F-XX992-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_108283372
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 354th LRS & 356th AMU conduct F-35 hot pit refueling, by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT