354th LRS & 356th AMU conduct F-35 hot pit refueling

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing perform a hot pit refueling on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 13, 2021. Maintainers from the 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and fuel specialists from the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron worked together to deliver fuel to all fighter jets during Arctic Gold 21-2. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)